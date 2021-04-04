comscore Column: New study adds fuel for Hawaii carbon fee to curb emissions | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Insight | Island Voices

Column: New study adds fuel for Hawaii carbon fee to curb emissions

  • By Susan Gorman-Chang, Noel Morin and Matthew Geyer
  • Today
  • Updated 12:41 a.m.

The state Legislature appropriated $150,000 two years ago for “a study of carbon pricing, including whether and how a carbon pricing policy shall be implemented in Hawaii” (Act 122, SLH 2019). Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Don’t be divided by Asian-hate media hype; Injustice won’t make our society stronger; No law could prevent Pearl Harbor shooting

Scroll Up