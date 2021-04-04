comscore Hawaii theater groups adapt as they continue to face COVID-19 restrictions | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii theater groups adapt as they continue to face COVID-19 restrictions

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM “Shout! The Mod Musical” starred Vanessa Manuel-Mazzullo, left, as Yellow Girl, Tricia Marciel as Blue Girl, Bailey Barnes as Orange Girl, Megan Ellis as Red Girl and Kim Anderson as Green Girl.

  • COURTESY KUMU KAHUA THEATRE Juvy Lucina, Kahana Ho (standing, second from left), Dylan Leming, Jonathan Saavedra and Chivalry Butler in “x other: a micro-show” at Kumu Kahua Theatre.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Assigned seats were spread out during a recent performance of “Popcorn Falls” at Manoa Vallley Theatre.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Nick Amador, left, played Actor #2 and Brandon Karrer played Actor #1 in “Popcorn Falls.”

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Staff checked patrons’ temperatures as they entered the Diamond Head Theatre.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Seating at Diamond Head Theatre’s production of “Shout! The Mod Musical” was socially distanced.

When COVID-19 shut down Hawaii last spring Oahu’s vibrant theater community went dark almost overnight. As the weeks became months with no end to the lockdown in sight, local theater groups found alternative ways of keeping theater alive and maintaining a connection to their audience. Read more

