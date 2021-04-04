comscore Hawaii’s classical music groups tune up for upcoming shows | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii’s classical music groups tune up for upcoming shows

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.
  • COURTESY HAWAII OPERA THEATRE Mezzo soprano Blythe Kelsey is working on a couple of upcoming Hawaii Opera Theatre productions.

    COURTESY HAWAII OPERA THEATRE

    Mezzo soprano Blythe Kelsey is working on a couple of upcoming Hawaii Opera Theatre productions.

  • COURTESY PHOTO JOSHUA BELL Violinist Joshua Bell is scheduled to perform with the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra in January.

    COURTESY PHOTO JOSHUA BELL

    Violinist Joshua Bell is scheduled to perform with the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra in January.

Honolulu’s classical music lovers can look forward to live performances again, with in-person concerts possibly starting as early as next month. Read more

