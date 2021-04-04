comscore No. 16 Hawaii sand volleyball team splits with No. 15 Long Beach State | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

No. 16 Hawaii sand volleyball team splits with No. 15 Long Beach State

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.

Hawaii’s duo of Amber Igiede and Brooke Van Sickle rebounded from an earlier loss to earn the clinching point for the 16th-ranked Rainbow Wahine in the finale of a beach volleyball series with No. 15 Long Beach State on Saturday at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. Read more

April 3, 2021

