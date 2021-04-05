Cloudy skies, scattered showers, chilly nights ahead for Hawaii

Breezy tradewinds are expected to continue statewide through Tuesday, while temperatures tonight are expected to dip into the low 60s.

The National Weather Service says the remains of an old cold front are bringing active showers over Maui County and Hawaii island this morning, mainly on the windward sides of those islands.

“Any of this moisture making it to the summits on the Big Island could fall in the form of winter weather with temperatures below freezing,” forecasters said.

Today’s skies are partly cloudy, with scattered showers for other isles, and highs from 80 to 85 degrees Fahrenheit. Tonight, temperatures are expected to be a bit chilly.

Forecasters said dewpoints are already in the low 60s in most locations, and are expected to fall into the mid to upper 50s range by tonight. These chilly nights are expected to remain low through much of the week which, combined with the drier airmass and breezy trades, will ” make it feel a little on the cool side.”

A north, northeast swell, meanwhile will increase today, and peak Tuesday into Wednesday, likely prompting a high surf advisory for east facing shores, while waves on both east and north shores will rise.

Surf for north shores is expected to rise from 4 to 6 feet this morning to 7 to 10 feet Tuesday, while east shores are expected to rise from 3 to 5 feet this morning to 6 to 8 feet Tuesday.

Surf on west and south shores are expected to remain stable, at 1 to 3 feet and 2 to 4 feet, respectively, today and Tuesday.

Trades are expected to drop a notch on Wednesday, but remain at moderate levels through Friday.

A small craft advisory has also been issued for Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, and leeward and southeast waters of Hawaii island, effective until 6 p.m. Tuesday.