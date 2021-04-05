comscore WATCH LIVE: Gov. David Ige holds media briefing at Hawaii State Capitol | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
WATCH LIVE: Gov. David Ige holds media briefing at Hawaii State Capitol

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 2:37 pm

Gov. David Ige will speak with reporters via Zoom today at 2:30 p.m. He will be joined by Doug Murdock, chief information officer, Enterprise Technology Services.

Watch the press conference above, or go to Gov. Ige’s Facebook page.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

