Editorial: Get students back on college track | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Get students back on college track

  • Today
  • Updated 12:12 a.m.

After the onset of the pandemic, the Class of 2020 at Hawaii’s public high schools turned out the state’s highest-ever on-time graduation rate, but only half of students picking up diplomas immediately enrolled in college — marking a concerning decline. Read more

Column: More bed & breakfast permits should not be issued

