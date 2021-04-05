CALENDAR

TODAY

GOLF

ILH : Varsity 1 Tournament #4, 7 a.m.,

at Hawaii Prince Golf Club.

TENNIS

Big West men: UC San Diego at Hawaii,

3 p.m., at UH Tennis complex.

TUESDAY

SOFTBALL

ILH Division II: Maryknoll at Mid-Pacific,

4 p.m.; Damien at Kamehameha, 4 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

ILH: field events at 8:30 a.m. and

3:30 p.m., running events at 8:45 a.m.

and 3:45 p.m.; all at Punahou.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division III boys: Christian Academy

at Hawaiian Mission, 5 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: Hawaii Baptist at

Damien, 6 p.m.; Maryknoll at Hanalani,

6 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at La Pietra, 6 p.m.

ILH Division III girls: Christian Academy

at Hawaiian Mission, 6:15 p.m.

PRECISION AIR RIFLERY

ILH

Saturday

Girls varsity

Pac-Five 2237, Punahou 2118

High shooters—Pac-Five: Aerin Dias

386. Punahou: Alexis Morikawa 366.

Girls Junior varsity

Punahou 2116, Pac-Five 1824

SOFTBALL

PACWEST

Sunday, At Howard A. Okita Field

Hawaii Hilo at Hawaii Pacific (DH), ppd.

BASEBALL

PACWEST

Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo (DH), ppd.