CALENDAR
TODAY
GOLF
ILH : Varsity 1 Tournament #4, 7 a.m.,
at Hawaii Prince Golf Club.
TENNIS
Big West men: UC San Diego at Hawaii,
3 p.m., at UH Tennis complex.
TUESDAY
SOFTBALL
ILH Division II: Maryknoll at Mid-Pacific,
4 p.m.; Damien at Kamehameha, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
ILH: field events at 8:30 a.m. and
3:30 p.m., running events at 8:45 a.m.
and 3:45 p.m.; all at Punahou.
VOLLEYBALL
ILH Division III boys: Christian Academy
at Hawaiian Mission, 5 p.m.
ILH Division II girls: Hawaii Baptist at
Damien, 6 p.m.; Maryknoll at Hanalani,
6 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at La Pietra, 6 p.m.
ILH Division III girls: Christian Academy
at Hawaiian Mission, 6:15 p.m.
PRECISION AIR RIFLERY
ILH
Saturday
Girls varsity
Pac-Five 2237, Punahou 2118
High shooters—Pac-Five: Aerin Dias
386. Punahou: Alexis Morikawa 366.
Girls Junior varsity
Punahou 2116, Pac-Five 1824
SOFTBALL
PACWEST
Sunday, At Howard A. Okita Field
Hawaii Hilo at Hawaii Pacific (DH), ppd.
BASEBALL
PACWEST
Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo (DH), ppd.
