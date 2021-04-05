Hawaii football postpones practice, ‘pauses’ spring activities due to COVID-19 protocols

The University of Hawaii football has postponed Tuesday’s practice and “paused” program-related activities because of COVID-19-related protocols, UH officials announced this morning.

The Rainbow Warriors will undergo their weekly testing for the coronavirus on Tuesday. A UH spokesman said it has not been determined when the Warriors will resume team activities, such as practices, weight training and conditioning drills. The break stems from a single contact-tracing situation.

The NCAA permits Division I teams 15 practices during the 34 days of spring training. UH began spring training on March 25. The initial schedule called for practices on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays each week leading to the 15th practice on April 23. The Warriors are expected to make up any missed practices.

In the meantime, school officials announced in a release, “all team meetings will be virtual and practices will be postponed for the next several days.”

In 2020, Todd Graham’s first year as UH coach, the pandemic led to the cancellation of the Warriors’ spring training. The start of training camp was delayed twice, and then abbreviated to three weeks ahead of the 2020 season opener against Fresno State.

The Warriors were the only Mountain West team not to cancel a game last year because of coronavirus-related circumstances. This year, the Warriors had 10 weeks of strength/conditioning workouts without interruption.