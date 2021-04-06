Police fatally shoot teen

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A 16-year-old male was killed and two others were injured in McCully Monday night following a police chase that ended in a hail of bullets.

The male who died was 16 and was the driver of the car with five other males ranging in age from 14 to 22, Honolulu Police Department Chief Susan Ballard said at a news conference at HPD headquarters.

Ballard said the ordeal started at 4:30 p.m. when officers found a white Honda Civic that was reported stolen Saturday. The vehicle, officers found out, was linked to a burglary and car theft in Kaimuki and a purse snatching in Waikiki, she said.

In addition, about 20 minutes before the car was spotted, there was an armed robbery at a Moilili residence, where the victims reported that there were two guns used.

Officers saw the vehicle leave Kawaikui Beach Park and speed westbound on Kalanianaole Highway, H-1 Freeway and Kapiolani Boulevard.

“The vehicle drove into oncoming traffic before being blocked in by officers near the intersection of Kalakaua Avenue and Philip Street,” the chief said. “We believe the vehicle rammed two marked police cars and crashed through a chain-link fence and went into Kalakaua Canal.”

Officers fired multiple shots at the vehicle and the occupants got out of the car and ran as officers chased them on foot, she said.

Ballard said the 16-year-old driver was at first critically wounded but later died. A second suspect, an 18-year-old, was seriously injured, while a third male was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from the crash. A fourth was taken into custody. A fifth and sixth suspects were located away from the scene and also captured, she said.

The other individuals in the car were 14, 16,17 and 22 years of age. The 22-year-old, Ballard said, has prior convictions for break-ins, theft and harassment.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported treating two males with gunshot wounds at about 5 p.m. A 14-year-old boy with non-gunshot injuries was reported in serious condition, according to EMS. The 22-year-old had minor injuries but refused treatment.

Ballard said first degree attempted murder and vehicle break-in investigations have been initiated.

Meanwhile, the three officers who used their firearms were put on administrative leave as protocol dictates, she said. The officers have 10 years, five years and three years of service.

Witnesses reported hearing a burst of gunfire and later seeing several suspects in handcuffs.

One witness told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that she saw a male being pulled out of a canal and emergency responders working to revive him.

“I opened the door and I could smell it (the gun powder). I was worried for the kids cause they were playing right outside in my yard, and then I see them all hiding by the wall and I said, ‘Get in!’ ” said Grace G, who declined to give her last name.

The woman lives across the street from Kalakaua Homes, the location where the shooting broke out.

“They (HPD) were running with their rifles. It was crazy,” Grace said.

Earlier, police shut down Kalakaua Avenue between King and Kanunu streets and were conducting an investigation that continued into the night.