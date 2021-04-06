comscore Hawaii football team take pause because of COVID | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii football team take pause because of COVID

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The University of Hawaii has postponed today’s football practice and “paused” program-related activities because of COVID-19-related protocols, UH officials announced on Monday. Read more

