Hawaii sees 76 new coronavirus cases as the statewide tally rises to 30,363

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported 76 new coronavirus infections statewide, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 30,363 cases.

State health officials reported no new coronavirus-related deaths as the statewide death toll remains at 467.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 369 fatalities on Oahu, 53 on Hawaii island, 41 on Maui, one on Kauai, and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is more than 559,000 and the nationwide infection tally is 30.9 million.

Today’s new statewide infection cases include 51 on Oahu, 15 on Maui, five on Hawaii island, two on Kauai and three Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state, according to health officials.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Monday.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 23,468 on Oahu, 3,027 on Maui, 2,546 in Hawaii County, 198 on Kauai, 111 on Lanai and 34 on Molokai. There are also 979 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 1,345 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state increased by 18 today.

By island, Oahu has 812 active cases, Maui has 368, the Big Island has 154, Kauai has 10, Lanai has one, and Molokai has none.

Health officials counted 4,799 new COVID-19 test results in today’s tally, for a 1.58% statewide positivity rate. The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.7%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The state’s Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary said that 668,805 vaccines have been administered of the 792,650 received by the state as of today.

About 25% of the general population in Hawaii has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Of those who have received at least one vaccine dose so far, 52% are age 59 or younger, while 48% are age 60 or older. These figures do not include doses administered through the federal agency and federal pharmacy program for long-term care facilities and nursing homes.

Of the 871,595 total vaccines administered statewide, 85,098 were distributed through the federal pharmacy program and 117,692 were administered through the federal agency, officials said.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 2,023 have required hospitalizations, with three new hospitalizations reported today by state health officials.

Eight hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 2,015 hospitalizations within the state, 1,710 have been on Oahu, 183 on Maui, 108 on the Big Island, eight on Kauai, five on Lanai, and one on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 46 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Tuesday morning, with six in intensive care units and three on ventilators.

Oahu moved into the less-restrictive Tier 3 of the city’s four-tier economic recovery plan on Feb. 25 after being in Tier 2 since Oct. 22. Tier 3 permits social and outdoor recreational gatherings of up to 10 people, and restaurants to seat 10 people at a table, up from five now. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on March 11 announced modifications to Tier 3, including allowing bars to reopen under the same conditions as restaurants and extending the curfew until midnight. Blangiardi said Tuesday he sent a request to Gov. David Ige asking that the criteria for Tier 3 be increased to a seven-day average case count of 50 to 100, which is what it currently is for Tier 2.

Today’s seven-day average case count for Oahu is 58 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 2.0%, according to the mayor.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.