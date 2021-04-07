comscore Honolulu to remain in Tier 3 for at least next 4 weeks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Honolulu to remain in Tier 3 for at least next 4 weeks

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 4:17 pm
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Pedestrians wearing facial coverings walk on Maunakea Street today in Honolulu.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Pedestrians wearing facial coverings walk on Maunakea Street today in Honolulu.

Honolulu will remain in Tier 3 of the city’s COVID-19 reopening strategy for at least the next four weeks under an agreement between Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Gov. David Ige that allows Oahu businesses and activities to continue current operations without reverting back to the more restrictive Tier 2.

Oahu moved to Tier 3 of the city’s four-tier economic recovery plan on Feb. 25 after being in Tier 2 since Oct. 22. Tier 3 permits social and outdoor recreational gatherings of up to 10 people and restaurants to seat 10 people at a table, up from five now.

Blangiardi on March 11 announced modifications to Tier 3, including allowing bars to reopen under the same conditions as restaurants and extending the curfew until midnight.

Blangiardi said Tuesday he sent a request to Gov. David Ige asking that the criteria for Tier 3 be increased to a seven-day average case count of 50 to 100, which is what it currently is for Tier 2.

Today’s seven-day average case count for Oahu is 58 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 2.0%, according to the Department of Health.

“I would like to thank Governor Ige for his support and allowing the community to stay in Tier 3, which has a profound impact on our businesses, families and community,” Blangiardi said in a news release. “We are focused on the broader definition of health and I believe moving back to Tier 2 at this point would have had a tremendous negative impact on the overall health and economic recovery, including the impacts on livelihoods, jobs and mental and emotional health.”

Previously approved Tier 3 modifications will continue as announced, including permitted youth outdoor sports, which are set to begin Monday, and permitted adult outdoor league sports beginning April 19.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
12-inch main break closes 2 lanes of Vineyard near Pua Lane
Looking Back

Scroll Up