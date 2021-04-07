Honolulu to remain in Tier 3 for at least next 4 weeks

Honolulu will remain in Tier 3 of the city’s COVID-19 reopening strategy for at least the next four weeks under an agreement between Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Gov. David Ige that allows Oahu businesses and activities to continue current operations without reverting back to the more restrictive Tier 2.

Oahu moved to Tier 3 of the city’s four-tier economic recovery plan on Feb. 25 after being in Tier 2 since Oct. 22. Tier 3 permits social and outdoor recreational gatherings of up to 10 people and restaurants to seat 10 people at a table, up from five now.

Blangiardi on March 11 announced modifications to Tier 3, including allowing bars to reopen under the same conditions as restaurants and extending the curfew until midnight.

Blangiardi said Tuesday he sent a request to Gov. David Ige asking that the criteria for Tier 3 be increased to a seven-day average case count of 50 to 100, which is what it currently is for Tier 2.

Today’s seven-day average case count for Oahu is 58 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 2.0%, according to the Department of Health.

“I would like to thank Governor Ige for his support and allowing the community to stay in Tier 3, which has a profound impact on our businesses, families and community,” Blangiardi said in a news release. “We are focused on the broader definition of health and I believe moving back to Tier 2 at this point would have had a tremendous negative impact on the overall health and economic recovery, including the impacts on livelihoods, jobs and mental and emotional health.”

Previously approved Tier 3 modifications will continue as announced, including permitted youth outdoor sports, which are set to begin Monday, and permitted adult outdoor league sports beginning April 19.