VIDEO: U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz supports Mayor Blangiardi’s decision to keep Oahu in Tier 3

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz joined Spotlight Hawaii this morning to voice his support for Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s decision to keep Oahu in the Tier 3 reopening plan.

Among the other topics:

>> Schatz discussed the economic relief that is now funneling into the state. President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan allocates roughly $6 billion for Hawaii.

>> He addressed the financial concerns of the Honolulu rail project.

>> Schatz urged residents to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible. Learn more here.

