comscore VIDEO: U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz supports Mayor Blangiardi’s decision to keep Oahu in Tier 3 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
VIDEO: U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz supports Mayor Blangiardi’s decision to keep Oahu in Tier 3

  • By Ryan Kalei Tsuji and Yunji de Nies, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:40 am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, spoke about the coronavirus. March 3, on Capitol Hill, in Washington.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, spoke about the coronavirus. March 3, on Capitol Hill, in Washington.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz joined Spotlight Hawaii this morning to voice his support for Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s decision to keep Oahu in the Tier 3 reopening plan.

Among the other topics:

>> Schatz discussed the economic relief that is now funneling into the state. President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan allocates roughly $6 billion for Hawaii.

>> He addressed the financial concerns of the Honolulu rail project.

>> Schatz urged residents to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible. Learn more here.

Watch via the video above or visit our Facebook page. View the rest of this month’s schedule.

Spotlight Hawaii, which shines a light on issues affecting Hawaii, airs live 10:30 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser's Facebook page.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.

