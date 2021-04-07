comscore Honolulu Police Department reviewing body camera footage of fatal shooting | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu Police Department reviewing body camera footage of fatal shooting

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Honolulu Police Department is reviewing a shooting at Kalakaua Avenue and Philip Street in which a boy was shot by police and died around 5 p.m. Monday evening.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Honolulu Police Department is reviewing a shooting at Kalakaua Avenue and Philip Street in which a boy was shot by police and died around 5 p.m. Monday evening.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Susan Ballard

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Susan Ballard

The Honolulu Police Department on Tuesday was reviewing body camera footage from three officers involved in the fatal shooting Monday of a 16-year-old boy who was driving a stolen white Honda Civic linked to several crimes. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii businesses have taken in $1.26 billion from federal program this year

Scroll Up