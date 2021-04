Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Real estate executive Elizabeth “Liz” Holland has been appointed as a director on the board of James Campbell Co. LLC. Holland is chief executive officer and general counsel of Abell Associates, a private real estate company founded by her family. She has more than 25 years of experience in real estate asset management. Prior to joining Abell Associates, Holland was a senior staff attorney with the National Bankruptcy Review Commission. James Campbell Co. LLC is a Hawaii-based real estate company with properties in Washington, D.C., and 12 U.S. states.

Maryknoll School has promoted Dan Nagami to vice president. He previously served as director of external affairs and will continue to oversee the school’s COVID-19 Response Team. Nagami has 31 years of experience in education in both private and public institutions in Hawaii. He joined Maryknoll School in 2000 when he headed the Extended Learning Department. Prior to joining Maryknoll, he was an educator with the state Department of Education.

———

Star-Advertiser news services