81 University of Hawaii football players in quarantine after 5 positive tests for coronavirus

At the urging of the Hawaii Department of Health, 81 University of Hawaii football players are quarantining after five student-athletes tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

The UH football coaches also were asked to quarantine, although those who received the vaccination might be released earlier from isolation, a school spokesman said.

Spring training, which had been put on pause following a positive test on Monday, could resume in-person activities on April 14, when the quarantine is completed.

The NCAA permits Division I members 15 spring practices during a 34-day window. The Warriors opened spring training on March 25, with the 15th practice scheduled for April 23.

Last week, two players received positive test results. On Monday, another player tested positive, leading to the temporary halt to practices and in-person meetings. During Tuesday’s weekly testing, there were five more positive results.

In a news release, UH officials said none of the players who tested positive have in-person classes or live on campus. The release noted that 13 players who live on campus will be temporarily relocated to off-campus housing. The athletic department’s medical staff will monitor the quarantined players.

A UH spokesman said none of the other spring-sport teams had been affected. During their seasons, teams are tested three times a week for the coronavirus. The UH teams have not used their locker rooms during the pandemic, are required to wear masks when they are not on field or court, and spaced apart amply during meetings. The teams also do not interact with other teams in the weight room.

UH officials said 33 of its student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020. The football team did not have a positive test during 10 weeks of offseason training ahead of spring practice. The Warriors were the only Mountain West team to not have a coronavirus-related cancellation during the 2020 season.