CALENDAR

TODAY

SOFTBALL

ILH Division I: Sacred Hearts at

Punahou, 4 p.m.; Maryknoll at Mid-Pacific, 4 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 4 p.m.

Thursday

TENNIS

PacWest men: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 11 a.m., at Kailua Racquet Club.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division I boys: Kamehameha

at Iolani, Punahou at Hawaii Baptist, Mid-Pacific at Maryknoll; all matches begin at 5 p.m.

ILH Division II boys: Hanalani at Le

Jardin, 6:15 p.m.

ILH Division III boys: Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 5 p.m.

ILH Division I girls: Mid-Pacific at Le

Jardin, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha at Iolani,

6:15 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: La Pietra at Hanalani, 6 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at Hawaii Baptist, Damien at Maryknoll; both matches begin at 6:15 p.m.

ILH Division III girls: Island Pacific

at Hawaiian Mission, 6:15 p.m.

TENNIS

ILH

Boy’s varsity tennis

Punahou 5, Maryknoll 0

WTA Volvo Car

Tuesday, At Charleston, S.C.

(seedings in parentheses)

Women’s Singles, round of 64

Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, def. Zhang Shuai (16), China, 6-3, 6-1.

Shelby Rogers, United States, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France, 6-4, 6-3.

Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, def. Gabriela Talaba, Romania, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, def. Anastasia Potapova, Russia, 6-3, 6-3.

Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, def. Nao Hibino, Japan, 6-2, 6-1.

Sloane Stephens, United States, def. Xinyu Wang, China, 6-2, 6-4.

Ons Jabeur (12), Tunisia, def. Martina Trevisan, Italy, 6-2, 6-2.

Hailey Baptiste, United States, def. Caroline Dolehide, United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Emma Navarro, United States, def. Renata Zarazua, Mexico, 6-4, 6-3.

Coco Gauff (14), United States, def. Tsvetana Pironkova, Bulgaria, 6-3, 6-0.

Women’s Singles, Round of 32

Garbine Muguruza (6), Spain, def. Magdalena Frech, Poland, 6-1, 6-3.

Yulia Putintseva (11), Kazakhstan, def. Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, 6-2, 6-2.

Petra Kvitova (3), Czech Republic, def. Storm Sanders, Australia, 7-6 (4), 6-2.