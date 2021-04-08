California man, 40, injured after jumping off 40-foot waterfall in Haiku

Maui firefighters rescued a 40-year-old California visitor who jumped off a 40-foot waterfall into a pond in Haiku.

Maui Fire Department got the call at 1:16 p.m. Firefighters hiked to the location of the swimmer in an area called Twin Falls, and prepared him to be airlifted to waiting medics.

The man suffered possible back injury, MFD said in a news release.

He was taken to the Maui Memorial Medical Cetner in stable condition with back pain.