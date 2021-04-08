Off the News: More eyes at parks against vandalism

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In a partnership that triples the count of security cameras in city parks, Honolulu Hale and the Hawaii Tourism Authority have teamed up to purchase and install 75 cameras at restroom structures in Ala Moana Regional, Kapiolani Regional/Paki Community and Kuhio Beach parks, and Foster Botanical Garden.

The effort’s $242,800 cost is likely a small price tag when weighed against that for vandalism. Within the last several years, the annual cost for vandalism repairs in the parks system has topped out at more than $200,000. While the cameras will track foot traffic, they cannot be remotely adjusted and are not aimed into private areas in the facilities.

Oahu house prices go up, up and away

With Hawaii already the state with the highest median home price, the Honolulu Board of Realtors gave Oahu bragging rights it doesn’t need. In March, Oahu’s number jumped 17% to $950,000 for a single- family residence.

And sellers: Folks in cheaper areas would like you to take your sale proceeds elsewhere. The pandemic has taught people from high-cost areas how to work from anywhere — and those who sold and bought a new house have driven up prices there, too. Very quickly, the housing problem has gone national.