Editorial | Off the News Off the News: More eyes at parks against vandalism Today Updated 6:37 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! In a partnership that triples the count of security cameras in city parks, Honolulu Hale and the Hawaii Tourism Authority have teamed up to purchase and install 75 cameras at restroom structures in Ala Moana Regional, Kapiolani Regional/Paki Community and Kuhio Beach parks, and Foster Botanical Garden. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. In a partnership that triples the count of security cameras in city parks, Honolulu Hale and the Hawaii Tourism Authority have teamed up to purchase and install 75 cameras at restroom structures in Ala Moana Regional, Kapiolani Regional/Paki Community and Kuhio Beach parks, and Foster Botanical Garden. The effort’s $242,800 cost is likely a small price tag when weighed against that for vandalism. Within the last several years, the annual cost for vandalism repairs in the parks system has topped out at more than $200,000. While the cameras will track foot traffic, they cannot be remotely adjusted and are not aimed into private areas in the facilities. Oahu house prices go up, up and away With Hawaii already the state with the highest median home price, the Honolulu Board of Realtors gave Oahu bragging rights it doesn’t need. In March, Oahu’s number jumped 17% to $950,000 for a single- family residence. And sellers: Folks in cheaper areas would like you to take your sale proceeds elsewhere. The pandemic has taught people from high-cost areas how to work from anywhere — and those who sold and bought a new house have driven up prices there, too. Very quickly, the housing problem has gone national. Previous Story Letters: People shouldn’t travel unless it’s essential; We’ve lost the foresight to make Hawaii better; Don’t forgive and forget Kauai chief’s comments