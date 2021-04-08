comscore Off the News: More eyes at parks against vandalism | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: More eyes at parks against vandalism

  • Today
  • Updated 6:37 p.m.

In a partnership that triples the count of security cameras in city parks, Honolulu Hale and the Hawaii Tourism Authority have teamed up to purchase and install 75 cameras at restroom structures in Ala Moana Regional, Kapiolani Regional/Paki Community and Kuhio Beach parks, and Foster Botanical Garden. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: People shouldn’t travel unless it’s essential; We’ve lost the foresight to make Hawaii better; Don’t forgive and forget Kauai chief’s comments

Scroll Up