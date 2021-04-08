Editorial: Ramp up outreach in vaccine efforts

Hawaii’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution seems to be moving along relatively well, based on simple observations. Willing takers continue to fill up the daily appointments, at one of the distribution sites set up throughout the islands.

The fact that the state’s multiple public and private partners have forged a broad vaccination network has meant that as more doses have become available, they quickly reach the all-important end point — inoculation in someone’s arm.

Dr. Libby Char, state Department of Health (DOH) director, pointed to a total allotment of about 120,000 doses for the current week, when the DOH and federal pharmacy supplies are combined. In general, she said, the allocation goes out “within a week or so” of its arrival, avoiding some of the frustration seen nationally of people deemed eligible but unable to get an appointment.

The state has done so by limiting the tranches of eligibility, combining those who qualify by their age with those whose workplace or health condition puts them at some risk of exposure. Ultimately this should pay off with fewer backlogs and vaccine protection being spread more strategically through the population.

The problem? The public needs a clearer picture of how the state is faring in the race against COVID-19. How many people have been vaccinated, and is it enough for the community to attain the high levels required for “herd immunity,” levels that could bring this pandemic to an end?

So far, the Health Department has posted only estimates for those 75 and older and those 60 and older (808ne.ws/vaccineprogress). Under “Hawaii COVID-19 Vaccine Summary,” click the Age button, to see that those receiving at least one dose range, depending on island, between 58% and 71% for the older group. The vaccination range for age 60-plus is 55%-66%.

A detailed age breakdown will come when eligibility opens further, said Janice Okubo DOH spokeswoman. That will soon become crucial.

Of all the doses given out, 48% have gone to those 60 and up, 52% to those 59 and younger At this point, demand for the vaccine still outstrips supply, but at some point a time for persuasion will come. Those who remain unconvinced that the vaccine benefits outweigh the risks should be approached by those they can trust.

That will be an all-hands-on-deck moment for Hawaii, because there is no easy formula for persuasion. A lot of the messaging will be aimed at the younger residents, who tend to be more hesitant to take the vaccine, according to a report released in March by the University of Hawaii College of Social Sciences.

That report divided the 68% of the adult population that has not received a vaccine into four groups: 36% saying they “will definitely” get the shot, 19% that they “will probably” get it, 9% that “will probably not” and 3% that “will definitely not” be vaccinated.

Overcoming this may not seem too challenging, but experts say the new, more contagious viral variants point to herd immunity requiring up to an 85% vaccination rate. And that means, to be on the safe side, at least some of those in the “probably not” group will need convincing.

Some need help in gaining access to the vaccine, perhaps transportation or technical aid, or even time off work to get it, the report concludes. And there are those in specific groups — from college students to Pacific Islanders — who need targeted messaging from trusted sources that the vaccine is safe. Those sources could be church, social or cultural leaders.

In the end, it falls to everyone to have conversations with persuadable friends, employees and loved ones. It is their health that’s at stake — not to mention the hope, common to all, that some measure of normalcy can return.