Family, friends mourn teen killed by Honolulu police | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Family, friends mourn teen killed by Honolulu police

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Mourners of the 16-year-old who was fatally shot after ramming into police on Monday gathered at the corner of Kalakaua Avenue and Philip Street on Wednesday.

    Mourners of the 16-year-old who was fatally shot after ramming into police on Monday gathered at the corner of Kalakaua Avenue and Philip Street on Wednesday.

Roughly 30 to 40 family and friends of a 16-year-old boy shot to death by police gathered to mourn him Wednesday at the shooting site in Pawaa along Kalakaua Avenue. Read more

Honolulu Police Department reviewing body camera footage of fatal shooting

