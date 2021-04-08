comscore Guilty plea by Department of Planning and Permitting employee prompts calls for institional change | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Guilty plea by Department of Planning and Permitting employee prompts calls for institional change

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:06 p.m.
  "There is absolutely no place for this behavior in City operations and we condemn the action of the employee as it degrades the public's trust"

Rick Blangiardi

Honolulu mayor

A Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting building plans examiner on Wednesday confessed in federal court to accepting bribes to accelerate building projects for a local architect and was then fired from her job with the city. Read more

