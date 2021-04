Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

>> Pacific Audio &Communications Hawaii has expanded its executive team with the hiring of Andrew Kissinger as senior sales manager for the Kauai office, while managing national accounts for all islands. He brings with him more than 20 years of experience in the performance audio and custom integration fields. Kissinger has held positions with the Good Guys retail stores selling audio/video products at multiple Southern California retail locations, AudioQuest as regional sales manager for the Southwestern U.S. and Mexico and most recently Bowers &Wilkins as strategic account manager for the U.S. West.

