Sakura viewing this year involves creativity

TOKYO >> The second cherry blossom season in the coronavirus era has arrived. Last year, many popular venues for viewing the colorful flowers simply barred visitors. But this year, the sites have come up with various plans to accommodate viewings.

Popular spots are getting creative about finding ways for people to enjoy the sakura, from establishing walking routes to drone broadcasts. All are guided by the goal of avoiding another surge of infections while allowing communities to enjoy the splendor of the quintessential trees.

“I was able to enjoy the cherry blossoms without worrying about the distance between me and other people,” a visitor to Ueno Park in Taito Ward, Tokyo, said delightedly as he walked along a path lined with cherry trees.

Ueno Park last year closed the thoroughfare. This year, it has imposed restrictions, banning viewing parties and closing off some areas.

Its main viewing passage is divided by traffic cones to keep visitors on either side strolling in opposite directions. The park has also incresed the number of security guards to monitor visitors.

Inokashira Park, which straddles the cities of Musashino and Mitaka in Tokyo, has security guards patrolling the grounds to prevent nighttime visitors.

“Since the coronavirus outbreak is lingering, we’ve taken measures … to avoid infections,” said a Tokyo metropolitan government official. “We’re concerned that there could be a surge of cases, so we’d like to prevent crowding.”

Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden, home to 1,000 cherry trees, is one of the most famous viewing sites in Tokyo. The garden was closed during sakura season last year, but it reopened this year after Tokyo’s state of emergency ended.

Through April 24 and by reservation only, the garden allows groups of four or less, and members of the same residence, to picnic while viewing the blossoms.

Meanwhile, various businesses and organizations have livestreamed the season’s sakura.

The Chiyoda City Tourism Association in Tokyo canceled its annual Chiyoda Cherry Blossom Festival. But the association is streaming cherry blossoms along Chidorigafuchi Green Way, via its website.

Drone Entertainment, a Chiba- based video company, did the same. On March 27, it used drones to livestream sakura on YouTube. The company will also share pictures of last year’s blossoms in about 50 locations across the country.

“We’ll be able to show the beauty of Japanese cherry blossoms to people around the world,” said a company spokesperson. “One of the service’s features is that viewers can see the blossoms from the perspective of birds … above the trees as well as between them. I hope people will enjoy the program from the safety of their homes together with their families.”