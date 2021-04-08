University of Hawaii setter Jakob Thelle enjoys putting teammates in the “best position possible”

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Jakob Thelle’s proficiency is often reflected in other players’ accolades.

The Hawaii sophomore runs the nation’s most efficient and productive attack with a blend of athleticism, decision-making and accuracy in distributing sets among a high-powered Rainbow Warrior lineup.

As such, the 6-foot-6 left-hander from Norway’s ability takes a measure of satisfaction when a teammate earns recognition for a high kill rate.

“For me, I just try to put my players in the best position possible so they can score,” Thelle said. “It’s just pretty simple, just getting the ball and putting it away and they’re really effective at that. So, I’m really proud of all those guys.”

It’s a simple description for an often complicated and pivotal job in a UH offense that tops the NCAA men’s volleyball rankings in kills per set (13.90) and hitting percentage (.366) entering the top-ranked Warriors’ series at Cal State Northridge on Friday and Saturday.

After a hard-fought sweep of last week’s two-match series with Long Beach State, the Warriors (11-0, 6-0 Big West) enter this week’s matchups with CSUN (1-5, 1-5) within reach of the Big West regular-season title and the top seed in the conference tournament, set for April 22-24 at SimpliFi Arena.

“For us, now we just have to reset and re-establish our game and just do our best to improve and also keep the same focus,” Thelle said, “because we always have the same focus to win the Big West and to win the national championship. So for us, we have the same goal and the same focus in mind.”

Over the seven weeks since UH opened its season, the Warriors have claimed four Big West Player of the Week awards, three going to opposite Rado Parapunov and another to outside hitter Colton Cowell. Parapunov picked up his latest award, and record 13th of his career, on Monday after he put down a season-high 27 kills against Long Beach State last Saturday.

Along with setting up Parapunov, Thelle found his timing with middle blocker Patrick Gasman, who finished the night with a career-high 17 kills on 27 attempts and leads the nation in hitting percentage at .500.

While helping his teammates produce, Thelle — who ranks fifth nationally with 10.59 assists per set and was twice named Off the Block national setter of the week — filled the stat sheet himself over UH’s recently completed four-match homestand.

He opened the Warriors’ home schedule with 42 assists and 12 digs to post the first double-double of his career and matched his previous best with two aces in a four-set win over UC San Diego on March 26. The following night, he picked himself to score with seven kills in nine attempts to go along with 38 assists.

He was in on four blocks in last Friday’s series opener against Long Beach State and distributed a 59 assists — surpassing the previous high he set the previous week against UCSD — in Saturday’s marathon win over the Beach.

Thelle has also established himself as a weapon in the offense in swinging on the second touch with 26 kills in 49 attempts, whether with a quick flick of his left hand or on a full swing, such as on match point last Saturday off a pass from libero Gage Worsley.

“Jake’s got a unique skill set so it’s definitely something we encourage and he’s just got the green light,” UH coach Charlie Wade said. “Some of it is aided by Gage talking to him and telling him what the blockers are doing live in the moment. So if there’s any sense as to when they step towards (middle blocker) Pat Gasman, he’s pretty undefended.”

Cowell on the mend

Wade said Cowell, who sat out last Saturday’s match with an ankle injury, didn’t practice fully earlier this week but was improving and would, “hopefully (be) good to go for the weekend.” Cowell tied his season high 14 kills in last Friday’s series opener with LBSU and ranks second on the team with 3.18 kills per set.

BIG WEST MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

At The Matadome; Northridge, Calif.

Hawaii (11-0, 6-0 Big West) vs. Cal State Northridge (1-5, 1-5)

>> When: Friday and Saturday, 1 p.m.

>> Radio: Friday, 1420-AM / 92.7-FM; Saturday, 1500-AM

>> Online video: bigwest.tv