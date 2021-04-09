Construction begins on 2 utlity-scale solar projects in Mililani, Waiawa

The Clearway Energy Group on Thursday morning broke ground on two utility-scale solar projects in Mililani and Waiawa, which combined, will provide 75 megawatts of power.

The 39-MW Mililani I Solar project at Mililani Agricultural Park, and 36-MW Waiawa Solar project in Waiawa will be paired with 300 megawatt-hours of battery storage, with an expected completion date of 2022.

“Hawaii has long led the nation on climate solutions, and we’re honored to continue contributing to that mission with two new renewable energy sites in the state,” said Clearway CEO Craig Cornelius in a news release. “The addition of solar paired with storage on Oahu is an important step toward a clean, affordable, and reliable electric grid. We thank Hawaiian Electric, Kamehameha Schools, and many others for their ongoing partnership to advance innovative energy projects and move Hawaii toward a carbon-free economy.”

The projects were among seven that Hawaiian Electric selected in 2018 through a competitive bidding process to help the state achieve its 100% renewables by 2045 goal.

It is Clearway’s second set of renewable projects in Hawaii.

In 2019, Clearway also completed the construction and commissioning of three utility-scale solar projects: a 45.9-MW site in Waipio, a 14.7-MW site in Mililani, and a 49-MW site in Kawailoa on Oahu’s North Shore.

Once the Mililani and Waiawa solar projects are completed, Clearway’s five solar projects totaling 185 MW will generate enough electricity to power more than 45,500 homes a year on Oahu.

According to Clearway, the two projects represent a $280 million investment, and will create more than 460 local union jobs during construction.

Once complete, the Waiawa project will contribute $200,000 in community benefits in the coming years, including an educational partnership with the Blue Planet Foundation and an annual mainland internship program with Kamehameha Schools students.