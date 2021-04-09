comscore State House leaders shelve bills that would help workers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

State House leaders shelve bills that would help workers

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:27 p.m.

House leaders are resisting union pressure to revive bills this year that would raise the minimum wage and exempt jobless benefits from state income taxes. House Majority Leader Della Au Belatti said the House wasn’t going to take up the measures this year, citing budgetary concerns and the need to take a deeper dive into cost-of- living issues. Read more

Previous Story
State, city remove homeless camps at Diamond Head

Scroll Up