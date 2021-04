CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific

(DH), 4 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: Cal Poly at Hawaii, 6

p.m., at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

GOLF

ILH : Varsity 2 Championships, 7 a.m., at

Pearl Country Golf Club.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade (DH),

noon, at Howard A. Okita Field.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific

(DH), 11 a.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: Cal Poly at Hawaii, 3

p.m., at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

GOLF

PacWest men: Hawaii Challenge No. 2,

time TBA, at Pearl Country Club.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: Hawaii Hilo at Chaminade (DH),

noon, at Howard A. Okita Field.

ILH Division I: Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific,

10 a.m.; ‘Iolani at Punahou, 2 p.m.

ILH Division II: Kamehameha at Punahou,

11 a.m.; Damien at Mid-Pacific, 1 p.m.

TENNIS

PacWest women: Chaminade vs. Hawaii

Hilo, 10 a.m., at Kailua Kona.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific

(DH), 11 a.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: Cal Poly at Hawaii-Pairs,

10 a.m., at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

GOLF

LPGA: Lottle championship (local qualifier),

8 a.m., at Kapolei Golf Club.

PacWest men: Hawaii Challenge No. 2,

time TBA, at Pearl Country Club.

College women: UH Hilo Dual, time tb

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Division I boys

Kamehameha at Iolani

Punahou def. Hawaii Baptist 25-20, 25-17

Maryknoll def. Mid-Pacific 25-20, 23-25,

25-16

Division II boys

Hanalani def. Le Jardin 25-23, 25-23

Division I girls

Le Jardin def. Mid-Pacific 25-20, 19-25,

25-18

Kamehameha def. Iolani 25-15, 25-16

Division II girls:

Hanalani def. La Pietra 25-18, 25-11

Hawaii Baptist def. Sacred Hearts 25-19,

25-19

Damien def. Maryknoll 25-21, 17-25, 25-

22