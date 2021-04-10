Hawaii sees 1 new coronavirus-related death on Maui and 114 additional COVID-19 infections statewide

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported one new coronavirus-related death and 114 infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 471 fatalities and 30,684 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest death on Maui.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 370 fatalities on Oahu, 53 on Hawaii island, 44 on Maui, one on Kauai, and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is more than 561,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 31 million.

Today’s new statewide infection cases include 74 on Oahu, 27 on Maui, 12 on Hawaii island, and one Hawaii resident diagnosed outside the state, according to health officials. As a result of updated information, state health officials removed on Maui case from the counts.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Thursday.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 23,677 on Oahu, 3,104 on Maui, 2,573 in Hawaii County, 199 on Kauai, 111 on Lanai and 34 on Molokai. There are also 986 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 1,320 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state increased by eight today.

By island, Oahu has 817 active cases, Maui has 351, the Big Island has 141, Kauai has 10 and Lanai has one.

Health officials counted 6,431 new COVID-19 test results in today’s tally, for a 1.77% statewide positivity rate. The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.7%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 2,044 have required hospitalizations, with five new hospitalizations reported today by state health officials.

Eight hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 2,036 hospitalizations within the state, 1,727 have been on Oahu, 185 on Maui, 109 on the Big Island, nine on Kauai, five on Lanai and one on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 51 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday morning, with nine in intensive care units and five on ventilators.

Oahu moved into the less-restrictive Tier 3 of the city’s four-tier economic recovery plan on Feb. 25 after being in Tier 2 since Oct. 22. Tier 3 permits social and outdoor recreational gatherings of up to 10 people, and restaurants to seat 10 people at a table, up from five now. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on March 11 announced modifications to Tier 3, including allowing bars to reopen under the same conditions as restaurants and extending the curfew until midnight. Honolulu will remain in Tier 3 of the city’s COVID-19 reopening framework for at least the next four weeks.

Today’s seven-day average case count for Oahu is 56 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 2.1%, according to the mayor.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.