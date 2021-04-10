comscore Kuilei Cliffs Beach Park temporarily closed as homeless camps cleared | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kuilei Cliffs Beach Park temporarily closed as homeless camps cleared

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:06 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM City workers cleared out homeless encampments Friday at Kuilei Cliffs Beach Park. While the park is closed, the public is allowed to go through to access the ocean. The park will reopen at 5 a.m. Sunday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    City workers cleared out homeless encampments Friday at Kuilei Cliffs Beach Park. While the park is closed, the public is allowed to go through to access the ocean. The park will reopen at 5 a.m. Sunday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM More than 50 city workers from the Honolulu Police Department, Department of Parks and Recreation and the Department of Facility Maintenance were deployed Friday to Kuilei Cliffs Beach Park on the slopes of Diamond Head. Police officers and and city vehicles were parked near the park entrance along Diamond Head Road.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    More than 50 city workers from the Honolulu Police Department, Department of Parks and Recreation and the Department of Facility Maintenance were deployed Friday to Kuilei Cliffs Beach Park on the slopes of Diamond Head. Police officers and and city vehicles were parked near the park entrance along Diamond Head Road.

  • More than 50 city workers from the Honolulu Police Department, Department of Parks and Recreation and the Department of Facility Maintenance were deployed Friday to Kuilei Cliffs Beach Park on the slopes of Diamond Head. Police officers and and city vehicles were parked near the park entrance along Diamond Head Road.

    More than 50 city workers from the Honolulu Police Department, Department of Parks and Recreation and the Department of Facility Maintenance were deployed Friday to Kuilei Cliffs Beach Park on the slopes of Diamond Head. Police officers and and city vehicles were parked near the park entrance along Diamond Head Road.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The purpose of the closure is to remove illegal campsites and trash that have accumulated in the city park, which occupies the meadows, sea cliffs and beach makai of Diamond Head Road, in coordination with a state cleanup on its lands in the Diamond Head State Monument, mauka of the road Read more

Previous Story
Rearview Mirror: For some Hawaii residents, it’s a small world after all

Scroll Up