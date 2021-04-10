Kuilei Cliffs Beach Park temporarily closed as homeless camps cleared
By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:06 p.m.
City workers cleared out homeless encampments Friday at Kuilei Cliffs Beach Park. While the park is closed, the public is allowed to go through to access the ocean. The park will reopen at 5 a.m. Sunday.
More than 50 city workers from the Honolulu Police Department, Department of Parks and Recreation and the Department of Facility Maintenance were deployed Friday to Kuilei Cliffs Beach Park on the slopes of Diamond Head. Police officers and and city vehicles were parked near the park entrance along Diamond Head Road.
