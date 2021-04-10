Neighbor island housing prices mainly rose in March

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Prices for homes sold on the neighbor islands were mostly higher last month amid robust sale volume gains, according to recent data.

The biggest rise in median sale prices occurred on Kauai, where half of all single-family homes sold for more than $1.08 million in March. That was up 44% from a $750,000 median sale price in the same month in 2020.

It was the third month in a row where Kauai’s single- family home median sale price topped $1 million. The figure in February was $1.03 million, and in January it was $1.04 million.

Condominiums on Kauai sold for a median $650,000 in March, down 7% from $699,950 a year earlier.

There were 68 single- family home sales last month on Kauai, up 26% from 54 a year earlier. Condo sale volume was up 51% to 59 transactions last month, compared with 39 a year earlier.

The Kauai Board of Realtors produced the sale data, and it was published by Hawaii Information Service, which also published data for Hawaii island from the Hawaii Island Realtors trade association.

On Hawaii island, single- family homes sold for a median $411,000 last month, a less than 1% slip from $412,000 a year earlier. Hawaii island condos sold for a median $506,250 last month, up 23% from $410,000 a year earlier.

Sale volume on the Big Island rose 33% for single-family homes to 315 in March from 237 a year earlier, and doubled for condos to 132 from 66 in the same period.

Maui County’s housing market produced gains in all segments, according to Realtors Association of Maui data.

Single-family homes sold for a median $980,000 last month, up 17% from $835,000 a year earlier on the Valley Isle, Molokai and Lanai. There were 122 sales, up 34% from 91 in the same period.

Condos in Maui County sold for a median $640,000 in March, up 15% from $555,000 a year earlier. Sale volume was up 42% to 229 from 161 in the same period.

Sale data for all three neighbor island real estate agent trade associations include sales of previously owned and new homes.