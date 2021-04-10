comscore Hawaii baseball team back on winning track | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii baseball team back on winning track

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:10 a.m.

Adam Fogel rocketed out of an oh-for-forever slump against UC Riverside with a two-run double in a four-run eighth inning to lift Hawaii to Friday’s 7-5 victory at The Plex in Riverside, Calif. Read more

