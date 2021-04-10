CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), 11 a.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: Cal Poly at Hawaii, 3 p.m., at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

GOLF

PacWest men: Hawaii Challenge No. 2, time TBA, at Pearl Country Club.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: Hawaii Hilo at Chaminade (DH), noon, at Howard A. Okita Field.

ILH Division I: Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific, 10 a.m.; ‘Iolani at Punahou, 2 p.m.

ILH Division II: Kamehameha at Punahou, 11 a.m.; Damien at Mid-Pacific, 1 p.m.

TENNIS

PacWest women: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Hilo, 10 a.m., at Kailua Kona.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), 11 a.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: Cal Poly at Hawaii-Pairs, 10 a.m., at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

GOLF

LPGA: Lottle championship (local qualifier), 8 a.m., at Kapolei Golf Club.

PacWest men: Hawaii Challenge No. 2, time TBA, at Pearl Country Club.

College women: UH Hilo Dual, time tba, location tba.

SWIM AND DIVE

MPSF

2020-21 All-Academic Selections

University of Hawaii

Men’s Team—Justin Lisoway, Michael Mabry, Khris Hokama, Decker, Tim Masten, Talon Lindquist, Max Burman, Franz Adam, Micah Masei, John Clark, Timothy Gallagher, ‘Aukai Lileikis, Samuel Harquail, Parker Hymer-Costa.

Women’s Team—Annika Donez, Kailee Nabeta, Abigail Mawae, Anna Friedrich, Anna Kotonen, Daphne Wils, Lucia Lassman, Katie Strachan, Lauren Fetzko, Emma Frey, Gabrielle Williams, Victoria Moretti, Karolina Hajkova, Sigrid Sepp. Mia Tedesco,. Michaela Briggs, Jordan Henning.