BASEBALL
PacWest: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), 11 a.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
Big West women: Cal Poly at Hawaii, 3 p.m., at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.
GOLF
PacWest men: Hawaii Challenge No. 2, time TBA, at Pearl Country Club.
SOFTBALL
PacWest: Hawaii Hilo at Chaminade (DH), noon, at Howard A. Okita Field.
ILH Division I: Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific, 10 a.m.; ‘Iolani at Punahou, 2 p.m.
ILH Division II: Kamehameha at Punahou, 11 a.m.; Damien at Mid-Pacific, 1 p.m.
TENNIS
PacWest women: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Hilo, 10 a.m., at Kailua Kona.
SUNDAY
BASEBALL
PacWest: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), 11 a.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
Big West women: Cal Poly at Hawaii-Pairs, 10 a.m., at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.
GOLF
LPGA: Lottle championship (local qualifier), 8 a.m., at Kapolei Golf Club.
PacWest men: Hawaii Challenge No. 2, time TBA, at Pearl Country Club.
College women: UH Hilo Dual, time tba, location tba.
SWIM AND DIVE
MPSF
2020-21 All-Academic Selections
University of Hawaii
Men’s Team—Justin Lisoway, Michael Mabry, Khris Hokama, Decker, Tim Masten, Talon Lindquist, Max Burman, Franz Adam, Micah Masei, John Clark, Timothy Gallagher, ‘Aukai Lileikis, Samuel Harquail, Parker Hymer-Costa.
Women’s Team—Annika Donez, Kailee Nabeta, Abigail Mawae, Anna Friedrich, Anna Kotonen, Daphne Wils, Lucia Lassman, Katie Strachan, Lauren Fetzko, Emma Frey, Gabrielle Williams, Victoria Moretti, Karolina Hajkova, Sigrid Sepp. Mia Tedesco,. Michaela Briggs, Jordan Henning.
