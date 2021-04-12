University of Hawaii medical school to accept body donations again

The University of Hawaii’s John A. Burns School of Medicine will begin accepting body donations again starting Thursday. The medical school’s Will Body Program was suspended in September because of the reduction to in-person classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Thursday, the medical school will begin accepting anatomical gift donation forms from those who wish to sign up to be a body donor after their death.

JABSOM said it will not be able to accept a body donation if it is presumed or confirmed positive for COVID-19 at the time of death. The Willed Body Program has the right to decline a donation at any point in the process, according to a news release.

The program provides cadavers for first-year anatomy studies that serve as the foundation for other courses and enable physicians in residency training and those in practice to enhance their skills and learn new techniques.

“The need is great, and each gift is valued and honored,” according to the JABSOM website. “Students and staff treat each donor with the utmost respect and dignity.” A memorial services is held annually for donor families, medical students and staff participate to honor these “silent teachers.”

More information can be found at jabsom.hawaii.edu/donors/willedbody/ or call 692-1445 or email wbdonor@hawaii.edu.