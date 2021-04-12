comscore Off the News: Transportation Security Administration finds handgun — this time | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Off the News: Transportation Security Administration finds handgun — this time

It’s not a common occurrence, but that makes it no less scary. Transportation Security Administration agents used an X-ray machine to find a handgun Wednesday in a departing Honolulu passenger’s carry-on. It was the first case this year, following one last year, and there was no ammunition with it. Read more

