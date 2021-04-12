Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Transportation Security Administration finds handgun — this time Today Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! It’s not a common occurrence, but that makes it no less scary. Transportation Security Administration agents used an X-ray machine to find a handgun Wednesday in a departing Honolulu passenger’s carry-on. It was the first case this year, following one last year, and there was no ammunition with it. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. It’s not a common occurrence, but that makes it no less scary. Transportation Security Administration agents used an X-ray machine to find a handgun Wednesday in a departing Honolulu passenger’s carry-on. It was the first case this year, following one last year, and there was no ammunition with it. Still, it only takes one firearm brought aboard a plane to enable a terroristic act. And given the advent of plastic printed “ghost guns” — harder but still possible to detect — it’s a legitimate cause for worry. Previous Story Column: Protect vulnerable kupuna from abuse