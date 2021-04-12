comscore Rent at housing project on Big Isle starts at $350 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rent at housing project on Big Isle starts at $350

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:19 p.m.
  COURTESY COALITION FOR SPECIALIZED HOUSING The Coalition for Specialized Housing recently broke ground on an affordable-housing project in Waikoloa Village on the Big Island.

    The Coalition for Specialized Housing recently broke ground on an affordable-housing project in Waikoloa Village on the Big Island.

A nonprofit developer has started to build an affordable rental housing complex for families on Hawaii island where monthly rents are projected to be as low as $350. Read more

