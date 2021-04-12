CALENDAR

TODAY

GOLF

LPGA: Lottle championship (Pro-Am), 8 a.m., at Kapolei Golf Club.

ILH : Varsity 1 Tournament #5, 7 a.m., at Leilehua Golf Course.

SAILING

ILH Varsity II and III: Regatta No. 1, 4 p.m., at Magic Island.

SOFTBALL

ILH Division I: Maryknoll vs. Sacred Hearts, 4 p.m., at Ala Wai CP.

TUESDAY

BASEBALL

ILH Division I: ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific,

3:30 p.m.; Maryknoll vs. Saint Louis at Ala Wai, 3:30 p.m.; Pac-Five vs. Damien at CORP 1, 3:30 p.m.; Kamehameha vs. Punahou, CORP 4, 6:30 p.m.

SAILING

ILH Varsity I: Regatta No. 1, 4 p.m., at Magic Island.

SOFTBALL

ILH Division II: Punahou at Mid-Pacific, Maryknoll vs. Damien, at Ala Wai CP; both games begin at 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division I boys: Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Hawaii Baptist, 6:15 p.m.

ILH Division I girls: Kamehameha at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 6:15 p.m.

ILH Division II boys: Le Jardin at Damien, 5 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: Hawaii Baptist at Hanalani, 5 p.m.; St. Andrew’s at Damien, 6:15 p.m.

ILH Division III boys: Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 5 p.m.

ILH Division III girls: Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 6:15 p.m.

BASEBALL

PACWEST

Sunday, At Les Murakami Stadium

Game 1

Hawaii Hilo 6, Hawaii Pacific 4

Hawaii Hilo 000 000 231 — 6 9 2

Hawaii Pacific 020 010 100 — 4 6 4

W—Brandyn Lee-Lehano. L—Stone Parker. S—John Kea.

Leading hitters—Hawaii Hilo: Chris Aubort 2-5, run; Jaryn Kanbara 2-4; Kobie Russel 2b, RBI; Rustin Ho 1-1, 2 RBI. Hawaii Pacific: Brandon Booz 2-3, 2B, RBI; Joe Gallagher 2B, 2 RBI.

Game 2

Hawaii Hilo 11, Hawaii Pacific 8

Hawaii Hilo 524 0 — 11 13 0

Hawaii Pacific 412 1 — 8 12 2

W—Brandyn Lee-Lehano. L—Shane Adams.

Leading hitters—Hawaii Hilo: Teppei Fukuda 2-2; Trey Yukumoto 2-2, RBI; Mason Campbell 2-3, 2B, RBI; Braeden Coloma 2-3, 2 RBI; Casey Yamauchi 2-3, 2 RBI; Rustin Ho 1-2, 2 RBI. Hawaii Pacific: Brandon Booz 3-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Richard Higa 2-3, 3B, RBI; Micah Lyosa 2-3, RBI; Joe Gallagher 1-2, 2 RBI; Braxton Wehrle 2B, 2 RBI.

TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated OF/DH J.D. Martinez from the COVID-19 IL. Optioned INF Michael Chavis to the alternate training site.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed INF/DH Miguel Cabrera on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of INF Renato Nunez to the major league roster. Placed RHP Julio Teheran on the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Albert Abreu from the alternate training site. Traded INF Thairo Estrada to San Francisco in exchange for cash considerations. Optioned RHP Domingo German to the alternate training site.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Chris Archer on the 10-day IL. Recalled Brent Honeywell Jr. from the alternate training site.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled LHP Daniel Castano from the alternate training site. Optioned OF Lewis Brinson to the alternate training site.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed RHP Archie Bradley on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Jojo Romero from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed OF Tyler O’Neill on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Johan Oviedo and OF Lane Thomas from the alternate training site. Optioned RHP Jake Woodford to the alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled RF Jaylin Davis from Richmond (Double-A Northeast). Placed RF Jaylin Davis on the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Reyes Moronta on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF LaMonte Wade Jr. from the alternate training site.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Acquired D Jonas Siegenthaler from Washington in exchange for Arizona’s conditional third-round pick.

PRECISION AIR RIFLERY

ILH

Saturday

Varsity

Kamehameha 2147, Punahou 2136

High shooters— Kamehameha: Michael Brede III 377. Punahou: Alexis Morikawa 382.

Junior varsity

Punahou 2063, Kamehameha 1444

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Big West Women

BowStang Pairs Challenge

Sunday, At Clarence T.C. Ching

Complex

Round of 15

Ilihia Huddleston/Kaylee Glagau, (UH), def. Erika Foreman/Amanda Walker, (CP), 21-12.

Amber Igiede/Sabrina Hardisty, (UH), def. Kalee Graff/Vanessa Roscoe, (CP), 21-18.

Piper Naess/Josie Ulrich, (CP), def. Jaime Santer/Sydney Rau-Kim, (UH), 21-14.

Amy Ozee/Eleonore Johansen, (CP), def. Lily Johnson/Janelle Gong, (UH), 21-8.

Kruse/Kekauoha, (UH), def. Laurie McGrath/Marissa Harrison, (CP), 21-13.

Tia Miric/Delaney Peranich, (CP), def. Riley Wagoner/Tiffany Westerberg, (UH), 21-13.

Sam Strah/Hannah Rogers, (CP), def. Anna Maidment/Sofia Russo, (UH), 22-20

Emily Sonny/Jayelin Lombard, (CP), bye.

Winners Bracket Quarterfinals

Igiede/Hardisty, (UH), def. Huddleston/Glagau, (UH), 23-21.

Naess/Ulrich, (CP), def. Ozee/Johansen, (CP), 21-17.

Kruse/Kekauoha, (UH), vs. Miric/Peranich, (CP), 21-17.

Sonny/Lombard ,(CP), def. Strah/Rogers, (CP), 21-6.

Winners Bracket Semifinals

Naess/Ulrich, (CP), def. Igiede/Hardisty, (UH), 21-14.

Sonny/Lombard, (CP), def. Kruse/Kekauoha, (UH), 21-16.

Elimination Bracket Matches

Graff/Roscoe, (CP), def. Foreman/Walker, (CP), 21-12.

Santer/Rau-Kim, (UH), def. Johnson/Gong, (UH), 21-10.

McGrath/Harrison, (CP), def. Wagoner/Westerberg, (UH), 21-16.

Graff/Roscoe, (CP), def. Strah/Rogers, (CP), 21-13.

Ozee/Johansen, (CP), def. McGrath/Harrison, (CP), 21-18.

Huddleston/Glagau, (UH), def. Maidment/Russo, (UH), 21-14.

Miric/Peranich, (CP), def. Santer/Rau-Kim, (UH), 21-13.

Ozee/Johansen, (CP), def. Huddleston/Glagau, (UH), 21-13.

Graff/Roscoe, (CP), def. Miric/Peranich, (CP), 21-14.

Kruse/Kekauoha, (UH), def. Ozee/Johansen, (CP), 24-22.

Graff/Roscoe, (CP), def. Igiede/Hardisty, (UH), 21-18.

Championship Semifinals

Graff/Roscoe, (CP), def. Sonny/Lombard, (CP), 21-15.

Naess/Ulrich, (CP), def. Kruse/Kekauoha, (UH), 21-16.

Finals

Not played, Graff/Roscoe, (CP), and Naess/Ulrich, (CP), declared co-champions.

Saturday, At Clarence T.C. Ching

Complex

No. 14 Hawaii 5, No. 6 Cal Poly 0

1. Pani Napoleon/Jaime Santer, (UH), def. Macy Gordon/Emily Sonny, (CP), 21-19, 21-17.

2. Amber Igiede/Brooke Van Sickle, (UH), def. Tia Miric/Mariah Whalen, (CP), 19-21, 21-14, 15-13.

3. Harlee Kekauoha/Lea Kruse, (UH), def. Amy Ozee/Jayelin Lombard, (CP), 21-16, 21-19.

4. Kaylee Glagau/Ilihia Huddleston, (UH), def. Vanessa Roscoe/Josie Ulrich, (CP), 21-14, 24-22.

5. Sofia Russo/Anna Maidment, (UH), def. Piper Naess/Hannah Rogers, (CP), 21-16, 28-26.

Order of finish: 5, 4, 3*, 2, 1