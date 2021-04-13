Honolulu building inspector is 4th to plead not guilty to federal bribery charges

The last of the five former and current city Department of Planning and Permitting employees who were federally charged for accepting bribes has pleaded not guilty and will proceed to trial.

During a court appearance today, Jason Dadez, a building inspector at the DPP, pleaded not guilty to the charges that allege he accepted thousands of dollars in payments for conducting city services.

Wayne Inouye, a former building plans examiner, Jocelyn Godoy, an employee of the data access and imaging branch and Jennie Javonillo, a former building plans examiner have all also pleaded not guilty.

Kanani Padeken, a building plans examiner at the department pleaded guilty last week to charges of wire fraud along with an architect, William Wong, who is not employed by the department, but was accused of participating in the pay-to-play scheme.

Inouye and Dadez’s separate trials are scheduled to begin in June. Godoy’s trial is scheduled to begin in September. Javonillo’s trial is scheduled to begin in March 2022.