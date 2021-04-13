comscore Honolulu building inspector is 4th to plead not guilty to federal bribery charges | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Honolulu building inspector is 4th to plead not guilty to federal bribery charges

  • By Ashley Mizuo
  • Today

The last of the five former and current city Department of Planning and Permitting employees who were federally charged for accepting bribes has pleaded not guilty and will proceed to trial.

During a court appearance today, Jason Dadez, a building inspector at the DPP, pleaded not guilty to the charges that allege he accepted thousands of dollars in payments for conducting city services.

Wayne Inouye, a former building plans examiner, Jocelyn Godoy, an employee of the data access and imaging branch and Jennie Javonillo, a former building plans examiner have all also pleaded not guilty.

Kanani Padeken, a building plans examiner at the department pleaded guilty last week to charges of wire fraud along with an architect, William Wong, who is not employed by the department, but was accused of participating in the pay-to-play scheme.

Inouye and Dadez’s separate trials are scheduled to begin in June. Godoy’s trial is scheduled to begin in September. Javonillo’s trial is scheduled to begin in March 2022.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
House aims to suspend raises for Hawaii legislators, governor, judges
Looking Back

Scroll Up