Warning signs go up after sharks sighted feeding on whale carcass at Bellows Beach in Waimanalo

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:04 am

Shark warning signs have been posted at Bellows Beach in Waimanalo, according to Honolulu Ocean Safety, after several have been confirmed feeding on a dead whale carcass.

The dead whale carcass is about 300 yards offshore of Sherwood’s, according to an alert sent at about 9:30 a.m. today.

