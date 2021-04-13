Warning signs go up after sharks sighted feeding on whale carcass at Bellows Beach in Waimanalo

Shark warning signs have been posted at Bellows Beach in Waimanalo, according to Honolulu Ocean Safety, after several have been confirmed feeding on a dead whale carcass.
The dead whale carcass is about 300 yards offshore of Sherwood’s, according to an alert sent at about 9:30 a.m. today.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.