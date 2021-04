Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

BING, WITH MING

Learn to make scallion pancakes, called cong you bing, from chef Ming Tsai in an online cooking class April 25.

Joining Tsai will be his parents, Honolulu residents Stephen and Iris Tsai. The chef learned to make the pancakes from his mother, who owned Mandarin Kitchen, in Dayton, Ohio, Tsai’s hometown.

The cooking lesson, “Generational Cooking,” is the latest in virtual cook-along sessions presented by the Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival. It will include a dipping sauce and pineapple salsa.

The class begins at 3 p.m. via Zoom.

Tickets are $25, available at HFWF.me through April 21. Proceeds benefit the Kokua Ag & Culinary Fund.

Oahu participants may purchase a $75 meal kit for four, including all ingredients for the class. The price includes the class fee and delivery by Panda General Store Hawaii.

Those not purchasing the kit will be given a list of ingredients so they can shop ahead and follow along.

TAKE YOUR LUAU TO GO

Mark May Day with an 11-item Hawaiian meal prepared by culinary students at Leeward Community College.

Meal tickets are $30 ($10 tax deductible), available through April 30 at lccluautogo.eventbrite.com. Pickup is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 1 in the college parking lot.

The menu: laulau, kalua pork, chicken long rice, beef stew, macaroni salad, lomi salmon, sweet potato, poi, rice, pineapple and haupia cake.

The May Day Lu‘au To Go is the program’s major fundraising event of the year, replacing the annual L‘ulu gala that has been canceled due to the pandemic.

MAUI ON THE MENU

Los Angeles chef Ludo Lefe­bvre is hosting a series of dinners at the Grand Wailea Maui to benefit the Maui Food Bank.

Lefebvre was to visit a local farm, then set the menu and price for the dinners, which began Tuesday and run through Monday at the Wailea’s Bistro Molokini. All proceeds will go to the food bank.

For those who can’t make it to Maui, Lefebvre is recording a lesson on making the perfect omelet, available beginning Thursday on the resort’s Facebook and Instagram pages (under grandwailea).

For info on the dinner call (808) 875-1234, extension 4244.

