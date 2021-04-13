comscore Column: Hawaiian Tel creates center to help manage cybersecurity | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Column: Hawaiian Tel creates center to help manage cybersecurity

  • By Matt Freeman
  • Today
  • Updated 10:42 p.m.
In response to the ever- increasing risks of cybersecurity attacks that target both residents and businesses, Hawaiian Telcom recently created a new security operations center. SOCs encompass a team of cybersecurity analysts who are dedicated to monitoring and responding to threats 24/7. Read more

