CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

ILH Division I: ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific,

3:30 p.m.; Maryknoll vs. Saint Louis, 3:30 p.m., at Ala Wai; Pac-Five vs. Damien, 3:30 p.m., at CORP 1; Kamehameha vs. Punahou, 6:30 p.m., at CORP 4.

SAILING

ILH Varsity I: Regatta No. 1, 4 p.m., at Magic Island.

SOFTBALL

ILH Division II: Punahou at Mid-Pacific, 4 p.m.; Maryknoll vs. Damien, 4 p.m., at Ala Wai CP.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division I boys: Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Hawaii Baptist, 6:15 p.m.

ILH Division I girls: Kamehameha at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 6:15 p.m.

ILH Division II boys: Le Jardin at Damien, 5 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: Hawaii Baptist at Hanalani, 5 p.m.; St. Andrew’s at Damien, 6:15 p.m.

ILH Division III boys: Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 5 p.m.

ILH Division III girls: Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 6:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

GOLF

LPGA: Lotte championship, 7 a.m. and 11:55 a.m., at Kapolei Golf Club.

SAILING

ILH Varsity II and III: Regatta No. 2, 4 p.m., at Magic Island.

SOFTBALL

ILH Division I: Mid-Pacific vs. Sacred Hearts, 4 p.m., at Ala Wai CP; Kamehameha at Punahou, 4 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs. Maryknoll, 4 p.m., at Sand Island.

TRACK AND FIELD

ILH: field events at 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., running events at 8:45 a.m. and 3:45 p.m.; all at ‘Iolani.

VOLLEYBALL

College Men

NVA/AVCA Div. I-II Top 15 Coaches Poll

Record Pts Prv

1. Hawaii (15) 13-0 239 1

2. BYU (1) 17-3 222 2

3. UC Santa Barbara 10-4 197 3

4. Lewis 18-2 183 4

5. Pepperdine 11-5 174 4

6. UCLA 14-5 170 6

7. Long Beach State 5-3 159 6

8. Penn State 19-3 122 8

9. Grand Canyon 6-10 107 9

10. Loyola Chicago 14-5 86 11

11. NJIT 13-5 76 10

12. McKendree 11-5 55 13

13. UC San Diego 3-9 38 12

14. George Mason 13-6 32 14

15. Ball State 12-7 28 —

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: UC Irvine 19.

Note: 4 team mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 13 combined points.

Big West Conference

Weekly Awards

Player of the Week

Feb. 23: Rado Parapunov.

March 1: Colton Cowell.

March 15: Parapunov.

April: 5: Parapunov.

April 12: Parapunov.

Defensive Player of the Week

Feb. 23: Gage Worsley.

March 1: Rado Parapunov.

March 15: Patrick Gasman.

April 5: Worsley.

April 12: Guilherme Voss.

Freshman of the Week

March 1: Spyros Chakas.

College Women

AVCA Division I Coaches Top 25 Poll

Record Pts Prv

1. Wisconsin (60) 13-0 1500 1

2. Kentucky 19-1 1417 2

3. Minnesota 15-2 1363 3

4. Nebraska 14-2 1317 4

5. Texas 23-1 1279 5

6. Florida 19-3 1188 6

7. Washington 17-3 1153 7

8. Ohio State 15-3 1035 10

9. Purdue 14-6 1002 8

10. Utah 13-4 904 12

11. Baylor 19-6 875 9

12. Penn State 9-5 848 11

13. Louisville 14-2 771 13

14. BYU 16-1 727 14

15. UCLA 14-6 638 17

16. Oregon 14-4 606 16

17. Washington State 11-4 564 15

18. Western Kentucky 21-0 487 19

19. Pittsburgh 16-4 450 18

20. Pepperdine 14-3 360 20

21. San Diego 12-4 290 21

22. Notre Dame 14-3 220 22

23. Georgia Tech 13-4 183 23

24. Rice 16-5 128 24

25. Missouri 15-7 60 25

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: UNLV 35, Creighton 33, Florida State 17, UCF 15, Bowling Green 8, Texas State 6, Wright State 2.

Note: 3 teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 17 combined points.

SOCCER

English Premiership

Monday

Brighton 0, Everton 0

West Brom 3, Southampton 0

Friday

Tottenham at Everton, 9 a.m.

German Bundesliga

Monday

Hoffenheim 0, Leverkusen 0

Italian Serie A

Monday

Sassuolo 1, Benevento 0

Spanish La Liga

Monday

Sevilla 4, Celta Vigo 3