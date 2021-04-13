CALENDAR
TODAY
BASEBALL
ILH Division I: ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific,
3:30 p.m.; Maryknoll vs. Saint Louis, 3:30 p.m., at Ala Wai; Pac-Five vs. Damien, 3:30 p.m., at CORP 1; Kamehameha vs. Punahou, 6:30 p.m., at CORP 4.
SAILING
ILH Varsity I: Regatta No. 1, 4 p.m., at Magic Island.
SOFTBALL
ILH Division II: Punahou at Mid-Pacific, 4 p.m.; Maryknoll vs. Damien, 4 p.m., at Ala Wai CP.
VOLLEYBALL
ILH Division I boys: Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Hawaii Baptist, 6:15 p.m.
ILH Division I girls: Kamehameha at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 6:15 p.m.
ILH Division II boys: Le Jardin at Damien, 5 p.m.
ILH Division II girls: Hawaii Baptist at Hanalani, 5 p.m.; St. Andrew’s at Damien, 6:15 p.m.
ILH Division III boys: Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 5 p.m.
ILH Division III girls: Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 6:15 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
GOLF
LPGA: Lotte championship, 7 a.m. and 11:55 a.m., at Kapolei Golf Club.
SAILING
ILH Varsity II and III: Regatta No. 2, 4 p.m., at Magic Island.
SOFTBALL
ILH Division I: Mid-Pacific vs. Sacred Hearts, 4 p.m., at Ala Wai CP; Kamehameha at Punahou, 4 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs. Maryknoll, 4 p.m., at Sand Island.
TRACK AND FIELD
ILH: field events at 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., running events at 8:45 a.m. and 3:45 p.m.; all at ‘Iolani.
VOLLEYBALL
College Men
NVA/AVCA Div. I-II Top 15 Coaches Poll
Record Pts Prv
1. Hawaii (15) 13-0 239 1
2. BYU (1) 17-3 222 2
3. UC Santa Barbara 10-4 197 3
4. Lewis 18-2 183 4
5. Pepperdine 11-5 174 4
6. UCLA 14-5 170 6
7. Long Beach State 5-3 159 6
8. Penn State 19-3 122 8
9. Grand Canyon 6-10 107 9
10. Loyola Chicago 14-5 86 11
11. NJIT 13-5 76 10
12. McKendree 11-5 55 13
13. UC San Diego 3-9 38 12
14. George Mason 13-6 32 14
15. Ball State 12-7 28 —
Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: UC Irvine 19.
Note: 4 team mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 13 combined points.
Big West Conference
Weekly Awards
Player of the Week
Feb. 23: Rado Parapunov.
March 1: Colton Cowell.
March 15: Parapunov.
April: 5: Parapunov.
April 12: Parapunov.
Defensive Player of the Week
Feb. 23: Gage Worsley.
March 1: Rado Parapunov.
March 15: Patrick Gasman.
April 5: Worsley.
April 12: Guilherme Voss.
Freshman of the Week
March 1: Spyros Chakas.
College Women
AVCA Division I Coaches Top 25 Poll
Record Pts Prv
1. Wisconsin (60) 13-0 1500 1
2. Kentucky 19-1 1417 2
3. Minnesota 15-2 1363 3
4. Nebraska 14-2 1317 4
5. Texas 23-1 1279 5
6. Florida 19-3 1188 6
7. Washington 17-3 1153 7
8. Ohio State 15-3 1035 10
9. Purdue 14-6 1002 8
10. Utah 13-4 904 12
11. Baylor 19-6 875 9
12. Penn State 9-5 848 11
13. Louisville 14-2 771 13
14. BYU 16-1 727 14
15. UCLA 14-6 638 17
16. Oregon 14-4 606 16
17. Washington State 11-4 564 15
18. Western Kentucky 21-0 487 19
19. Pittsburgh 16-4 450 18
20. Pepperdine 14-3 360 20
21. San Diego 12-4 290 21
22. Notre Dame 14-3 220 22
23. Georgia Tech 13-4 183 23
24. Rice 16-5 128 24
25. Missouri 15-7 60 25
Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: UNLV 35, Creighton 33, Florida State 17, UCF 15, Bowling Green 8, Texas State 6, Wright State 2.
Note: 3 teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 17 combined points.
SOCCER
English Premiership
Monday
Brighton 0, Everton 0
West Brom 3, Southampton 0
Friday
Tottenham at Everton, 9 a.m.
German Bundesliga
Monday
Hoffenheim 0, Leverkusen 0
Italian Serie A
Monday
Sassuolo 1, Benevento 0
Spanish La Liga
Monday
Sevilla 4, Celta Vigo 3
