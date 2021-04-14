Man dies in officer-involved shooting following burglary in Nuuanu

An officer-involved shooting at a Nuuanu home during a burglary Wednesday night left one man dead, the Honolulu Police Department said.

Emergency Medical Services said that a male of unknown age was taken earlier in critical condition to a hospital at 8:20 p.m.

He was treated for apparent gunshot wounds.

A man in his 40s, who was treated for a facial injury, was in stable condition, EMS said.

The two were taken from the same scene on Coelho Way.

HPD plans to hold a news conference Thursday morning to discuss the incident.

Police closed off Coelho Way and Wyllie Street due to the police investigation, a city alert at 8:48 p.m. said.