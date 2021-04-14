Police seize gambling machines, cash in Waikiki raid

Honolulu police seized eight gambling machines and cash from an illegal game room in Waikiki Tuesday night.
Officers of the District 6 Crime Reduction Unit with the assistance of the Narcotics/Vice Division and Specialized Services Division executed a search warrant at the game room.
Police arrested a 32-year-old woman at the 2400 block of Kuhio Avenue at about 6:20 p.m. for investigation of promoting gambling in the second degree and possession of gambling devices. She was released after posting $750 bail.
To report illegal gambling, call the Narcotics/Vice 24-hour hotline at 723-3933.
