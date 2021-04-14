comscore Police seize gambling machines, cash in Waikiki raid | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Police seize gambling machines, cash in Waikiki raid

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:21 am
  • HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT Officers of the Honolulu Police Department’s District 6 Crime Reduction Unit seized eight gambling machines and cash from an illegal game room in Waikiki Tuesday night.

    HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT

    Officers of the Honolulu Police Department’s District 6 Crime Reduction Unit seized eight gambling machines and cash from an illegal game room in Waikiki Tuesday night.

  • HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT Officers of the Honolulu Police Department’s District 6 Crime Reduction Unit seized eight gambling machines and cash from an illegal game room in Waikiki Tuesday night.

    HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT

    Officers of the Honolulu Police Department’s District 6 Crime Reduction Unit seized eight gambling machines and cash from an illegal game room in Waikiki Tuesday night.

Honolulu police seized eight gambling machines and cash from an illegal game room in Waikiki Tuesday night.

Officers of the District 6 Crime Reduction Unit with the assistance of the Narcotics/Vice Division and Specialized Services Division executed a search warrant at the game room.

Police arrested a 32-year-old woman at the 2400 block of Kuhio Avenue at about 6:20 p.m. for investigation of promoting gambling in the second degree and possession of gambling devices. She was released after posting $750 bail.

To report illegal gambling, call the Narcotics/Vice 24-hour hotline at 723-3933.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (1)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Sailor involved in barricade and shooting at Kahala Hotel was shore-based lieutenant commander
Next Story
WATCH LIVE: State Sen. Chris Lee and Coalition for a Drug-Free Hawaii’s Gregory Tjapkes join the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii
Looking Back

Scroll Up