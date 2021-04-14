comscore Off the News: Beware electric, other COVID scams | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Beware electric, other COVID scams

  Today
  • Updated 7:49 p.m.

The pandemic has thrown too many residents on tough times, and sadly, desperate times bring out scammers. Hawaiian Electric is warning against scammers threatening to disconnect power unless “overdue” bills are cleared with prepaid debit cards. Read more

