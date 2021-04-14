Off the News: Beware electric, other COVID scams

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The pandemic has thrown too many residents on tough times, and sadly, desperate times bring out scammers. Hawaiian Electric is warning against scammers threatening to disconnect power unless “overdue” bills are cleared with prepaid debit cards.

Don’t fall for it. Remember: There currently is a Hawaiian Electric moratorium on disconnections for nonpayment through May 31; meanwhile, the Honolulu Board of Water Supply has suspended water shut-off due to nonpayment through June 30.

At some point, though, deferred bills will become due. Now’s the time to arrange for interest-free payment plans. For energy-bill relief, see hawaiianelectric.com/paymentarrangement; for the water board, call 748-5070.