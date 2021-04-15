Bank of Hawaii extending hours at 4 branches

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Bank of Hawaii will be extending hours at four of its branches beginning Saturday.

The Wahiawa branch on Oahu will add Saturday hours from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the first hour reserved for kupuna, at-risk individuals and their caregivers.

Also adding Saturday hours are the Lahaina branch on Maui, and the Pukalani branch in Makawao, Maui. Those hours likewise will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the first hour reserved for kupuna, at-risk individuals and their caregivers.

The Koror branch on Palau will be extending its Monday- Friday hours so that it closes at 4 p.m. rather than 3 p.m. The branch opens at 9 a.m. for kupuna, at-risk individuals and their caregivers, and for general banking at 10 a.m.

Central Pacific art debuts in online film

Central Pacific Bank’s main branch art piece titled Kai nu‘u o Kanaloa, or “Kai” for short, is the feature of a new short film debuting online at cpb.bank/Kai. The film takes viewers on a journey from conceptualization to creation and installation of Kai — a process that brought together talent from around the world and throughout Hawaii.

Kai was commissioned by CPB in 2020 and was unveiled earlier this year as part of the transformation of CPB’s downtown headquarters. It was created by Espadaysantacruz Studio in partnership with Phenomenon and installed by 1st Ave Machine and Hana Productions. The kinetic sculpture, which is 16-feet high and 28-feet wide, captures the essence of rolling surf through motion and sound and is in the bank’s new community space.

“We’re excited that Kai is quickly becoming an icon for Downtown Honolulu, and CPB,” Central Pacific Chief Marketing Officer Kevin Dahlstrom said in a statement. “It’s recognized for its beautifully crafted structure and design, but I think what will be surprising in our film is how technologically advanced it is. Kai is uniquely expressive of our digital future, and we share more about how we built it, marrying creativity, craftsmanship, and innovation.”