Great Dane succumbs to injuries from fire in Kapahulu
- By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY ROBERT KALKMAN
Robert Kalkman sits with his 3-year-old Great Dane, Scooby, who died from extensive injuries sustained in a house fire.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree