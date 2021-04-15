comscore Great Dane succumbs to injuries from fire in Kapahulu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Great Dane succumbs to injuries from fire in Kapahulu

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY ROBERT KALKMAN Robert Kalkman sits with his 3-year-old Great Dane, Scooby, who died from extensive injuries sustained in a house fire.

A 3-year-old Great Dane that Honolulu firefighters rescued from a burning home in Kapahulu on Friday has died from extensive injuries sustained in the blaze. Read more

