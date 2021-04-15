comscore Gov. David Ige withdraws Board of Land and Natural Resources nominee | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Gov. David Ige withdraws Board of Land and Natural Resources nominee

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:24 p.m.

Gov. David Ige has withdrawn his nomination of Sam Gon to serve on the powerful Board of Land and Natural Resources. The decision came after state Sen. Lorraine Inouye refused to schedule a hearing on Gon’s selection before the Senate Water and Land Committee, which she chairs. Read more

Previous Story
State, city leaders still considering business rent assistance

Scroll Up