Red light camera pilot program is moving forward on Oahu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Red light camera pilot program is moving forward on Oahu

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:53 p.m.
  GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Pedestrians crossed Ward Avenue at King Street on Wednesday while vehicles made a left. This intersection was tentatively selected for the red light traffic camera program.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Pedestrians crossed Ward Avenue at King Street on Wednesday while vehicles made a left. This intersection was tentatively selected for the red light traffic camera program.

Motorists who run a red light on Oahu might be caught on camera beginning late this summer under a new pilot program that will run for a minimum of two years, according to the Department of Transportation. Read more

